As many as 70,568 people get the COVID shot in past 24 hours, 17,879 as first-time recipients

As many as 70,568 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Friday.

As many as 17,879 people were given the first shot, 23,926 received the second shot, and 28,763 the third booster shot.

According to CNCAV, 14,721,122 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 7,702,846 persons of whom 7,347,539 received the complete vaccination scheme and 1,473,241 were given the third dose.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 18 persons experienced side effects - 13 had whole-body reactions and five local reactions.

As many as 19,363 side effect occurrences to COVID vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 2,087 local and 17,276 systemic side effects.