As many as 71 localities in 15 counties, hit by floods

Floods caused damage in 71 localities in 15 counties - Arges, Brasov, Buzau, Calarasi, Covasna, Dolj, Dambovita, Giurgiu, Harghita, Ilfov, as well as in Bucharest.

Also, 53 houses, 85 household annexes, 639 fountains, five bridges, 34 cellars, a national road and five county roads were affected at the national level, informs a press release from the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) for AGERPRES More than 3,000 firefighters with about 2,000 technical means are supporting the communities affected by the dangerous hydrological phenomena. The monitoring and coordination of the situation is carried out through the National Integral Management Center of the MAI, completed with the IGSU's Task Force, according to the press release.