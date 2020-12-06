As many as 8,978 businesses suspend their activity over Jan - Oct 2020

The number of companies that suspended their activity in the first ten months of 2020 decreased by 24.3 pct from the same period of 2019 to 8,978, shows data released by the National Companies Registry Office (ONRC), according to AGERPRES.

As many as 887 businesses suspended their activity this October.

Most companies that put their business on hold in the first ten months of 2020 were from Bucharest, specifically 928 (down 20.62 pct from the same period of the previous year). Next by the same token were the counties of Cluj with 557 companies (down 7.48 pct), Constanta with 424 companies (-18.93 pct), and Bihor with 415 companies (-28.57 pct).

At the opposite end, the least suspensions over January - October 2020 were recorded in the counties of Ialomita (37, down 15.91 pct YoY), Gorj (59, down 50.42 pct YoY) and Giurgiu (67, down 46.83 pct YoY).

There was no increase in the number of business suspensions in any county during the reporting period, while the counties with the most significant decline were Mehedinti (-56.88 pct), Gorj (-50.42 pct) and Giurgiu (-46.83 pct).

By business areas, the highest number of suspensions was reported in wholesale and retail trade as well as the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles: 2,463 (-32.20 pct); other services: 950 (-13.87 pct), and professional, scientific and technical activities: 718 (-24.90 pct).