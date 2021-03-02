As of March 1, approximately 2.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been received

Approximately 2.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine were received by March 1, said on Tuesday, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita, according to AGERPRES.

"Overall, about 2,300,000 doses were received by March 1, with a total of over 1,500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine having been administered. This represents over 66% - the percentage of doses used," Gheorghita told a press conference.

As regards the types of vaccine, the campaign coordinator said that in Romania, until March 1, were received over 1,700,000 doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, of which more than 1,347,000 have been administered, a number of 157,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine, of which 77,812 doses were administered, and from 486,000 doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine, of which 139,890 doses were administered.

Gheorghita also said that 3,320 doses of vaccine were lost, namely 0.12% of the total.

There are currently 435 COVID-19 vaccination centers in the country.

Since the beginning of the second stage of vaccination, a total of over 80,000 people in the education system have been inoculated, said Valeriu Gheorghita.

The waiting list for enrolling in the COVID vaccination will be available in the scheduling platform from March 15, Valeriu Gheorghita also stated.