ASF: Mandatory private pension funds' assets worth 43.7 bn lei on June 30 2018

Mandatory private pension funds recorded assets worth approximately 43.7 billion lei on June 30 2018, up 21.22 per cent against the same month last year, according to the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

Government bonds weighted the most among the assets, being worth 26.58 billion lei, 60.79 per cent of the total assets respectively. Coming next were the shares, with 8.006 billion lei (18.31 per cent). The bank deposits ranked 3rd, with 4.49 billion lei, 10.28 per cent of the total assets respectively.According to ASF, the total value of the pension funds's assets under Pillar II accounted for 43.732 billion lei, on June 30 2018, with the net assets value accounting for 43.711 billion lei.The mandatory pension funds numbered 7.146 million participants. According to the ASF data, contributions were collected for 7.01 billion participants. In April 2018, contributions were collected for 4.026 million participants, while for 3.09 million there were no contributions collected.Active under Pillar II are the following pension funds: Metropolitan Life Pensii, Aripi, AZT Viitorul tau, BCR, BRD, NN and Vital.