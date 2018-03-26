ASF: Mandatory private pension funds see assets of 41.71 bn lei on February 28, 2018

The mandatory private pension funds had assets worth about 41.71 billion lei on February 28, 2018, up 25.73% from February 28, 2017, according to data from the Financial Supervision Authority (ASF).

The state securities hold the largest share in the assets, of 24.72 billion lei, 59.27% respectively. On the second place there are the shares, with 8.48 billion lei (20.33%). Bank deposits ranked third in this respect, with 4.26 billion lei, or 10.22% of the total assets.According to the ASF data, the value of the total pension fund assets on Pillar II was 41.714 billion lei, on February 28, 2018, and the net asset value was 41.694 billion lei.Compulsory private pension funds had 7,091 million participants. According to ASF data, contributions to 6.95 million participants have been wired since the start of the collection. In December 2017, contributions were wired for 4,078 million participants and no contributions were paid for 2.993 million. Also, ASF data show that there are 124,784 non-contributing participants.The following pension funds are active on Pillar II: Metropolitan Life Pensions, Wings, AZT Your Future, BCR, BRD, NN and Vital.

AGERPRES .