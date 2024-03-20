ASF's Paunescu says 180,000 investors were at Bucharest Stock Exchange at end-2023

About 180,000 investors were at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) at the end of last year, an increase of 50% compared to the previous year, 20% being investors in government bonds, and about 15,000 entered with the listing of Hidroelectrica, stated on Wednesday Cosmin Paunescu, head of the Prudential Supervision Service within the Financial Supervision Authority (ASF), told Agerpres.

"We ended 2023 with 180,000 investors, according to the Investor Compensation Fund, an impressive increase, from 120,000 investors a year earlier. About 20% are in government bonds and around 15,000 entered together with Hidroelectrica," Paunescu told the "Investor Forum - 2024: Challenges and opportunities of the year", organized by Bursa newspaper.

According to him, the number of active investors was 80,000 at the end of last year, compared to 40,000 investors the previous year. He explained that active investors are those who made at least one transaction every six months.

"The interest is increasing, even if it comes on the side of ETFs [exchange-traded funds] or on the side of government bonds, which are a very flexible investment instrument and offer very good returns, even better than banks," Cosmin Paunescu also said.

He emphasized that government securities represent an important contribution of the Ministry of Finance for the development of the BVB and, once investors enter government securities, they will also be attracted to other financial instruments.