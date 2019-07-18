Asian Food Fest, Friday through Sunday at Titan Park in Bucharest

Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Turkish, Thai, Indian, Lebanese and Syrian meals along with a mix of live music, DJs, dance performances, Asian workshops and cooking demonstrations will be on display at the first edition of the Asian Food Fest, which will take place Friday through Sunday in the Titan Park in Bucharest.

According to organisers, the first day of the event provides an opportunity to meet the Arabesque ballet ensemble performing traditional Korean dances starting at 18:00hrs, local. The evening continues with a DJ set with Asian rhythms, followed by a recital by Turkish artists Deniz Cem and Serkan, a Romanian-born Turkish soloist.

On Saturday, the festival starts with a Korean martial arts demonstration by the little students of the Taekwondo Lifestyle School, and there will also be K-pop singing and dancing featuring performers brought in by Sarang Hangug and Dance Prestige. The Elmas Dance Studio invites viewers to move their bodies to oriental tunes. The afternoon is for tasting and relaxation to music performed by Sasa Liviu Stoianovici, who later on brings his colleagues from the Balkan Taksim band for an explosive mixture of Balkan folklore and electronic music.

The last day of the event is dedicated to dancing - an hour of K-pop that will delight fans of this genre, traditional Japanese dancing featuring C-Town, as well as Bollywood dancing with IndraDance Academy.

Spectators will also have the chance to watch over 50 authentic costumes from Japan, Korea, China, Turkey, India, Palestine, Afghanistan and Indonesia in a parade.

On the Asian Food Fest stages, a cooking demonstration will take place every day. Prepared will be kimbap - a local sushi version and jumeok bap and gimmari aperitifs, some of the most popular dishes in Korea, specially prepared for outdoor picnics. Darye, the traditional Korean tea ceremony will reveal secrets kept by the Koreans for thousands of years.

Throughout the festival, visitors can attend various workshops on, among others, Indian henna,Turkish paper marbling, Japanese calligraphy and painting on lanterns and fans, and they can watch a Korean-themed painting exhibition, and a show of oriental painting and souvenirs.