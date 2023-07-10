Assets of privately managed mandatory pension funds at 107.43 bln RON this May

Total assets held by Romania's privately-managed pension system stood at 107.43 billion RON as of end-May, up 22 percent YoY, the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) reports.

To an extent of 91 percent, investments by privately managed pension funds were in Romanian assets, most of them denominated in RON. A considerable chunk of the Romanian instruments is represented by government securities or BVB-listed shares, the report mentions.

Government securities account for the largest share in assets with 69.666 billion RON (64.9 pct), followed by stocks with 22.256 billion RON (20.7 pct) and corporate bonds with 6.702 billion RON (6.2 pct).

As of end-May 2023, there were 8,062,213 contributors registered with the Romanian mandatory pension funds.

The following pension funds operate in Romania under Pillar II: Metropolitan Life, Aripi, AZT Viitorul Tau, BCR, BRD, NN and Vital. AGERPRES