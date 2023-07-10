 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Assets of privately managed mandatory pension funds at 107.43 bln RON this May

Cristi Șelaru
Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară ASF

Total assets held by Romania's privately-managed pension system stood at 107.43 billion RON as of end-May, up 22 percent YoY, the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) reports.

To an extent of 91 percent, investments by privately managed pension funds were in Romanian assets, most of them denominated in RON. A considerable chunk of the Romanian instruments is represented by government securities or BVB-listed shares, the report mentions.

Government securities account for the largest share in assets with 69.666 billion RON (64.9 pct), followed by stocks with 22.256 billion RON (20.7 pct) and corporate bonds with 6.702 billion RON (6.2 pct).

As of end-May 2023, there were 8,062,213 contributors registered with the Romanian mandatory pension funds.

The following pension funds operate in Romania under Pillar II: Metropolitan Life, Aripi, AZT Viitorul Tau, BCR, BRD, NN and Vital. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.