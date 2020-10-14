Association of Independent Administrators joins International Corporate Governance Network

The Association of Independent Administrators (AAI) has become a member of the International Corporate Governance Network (ICGN), a global non-profit organization that includes the world's largest institutional investors, such as pension funds, investment management companies, listed companies or consulting firms, the organization announced in a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

AAI is the first and only entity in Romania that is a member of this prestigious organization.

According to the quoted source, by joining ICGN, the Association of Independent Administrators will actively participate in the debate on corporate governance at the international level and will be up to date with current trends in the field, including sustainability, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) standards, together with related reporting, executive remuneration, protection of minority shareholders' rights, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, climate change, new systemic risks, innovation.

The Association of Independent Administrators is a professional organization whose mission is to promote corporate governance for business excellence.

Founded in 1995, the International Corporate Governance Network (ICGN) is run by investors with more than 54 trillion dollars in assets under management in more than 45 markets.