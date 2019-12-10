Astra Giurgiu ranks first after Football League I round 20 matches

CFR Cluj is leading Football League I after the matches of the 20th round played Friday through Tuesday.

Here are the rankings:

G V E D SG-RG P

1 Astra Giurgiu 20 12 4 4 30-18 40

2 CFR Cluj 20 11 5 4 42-16 38

3 FC Viitorul 20 10 5 5 41-23 35

4 Universitatea Craiova 20 10 4 6 29-19 34

5 FCSB 19 10 3 6 29-24 33

6 Gaz Metan Medias 20 8 6 6 26-24 30

7 FC Botosani 20 7 8 5 28-27 29

8 Dinamo 20 8 4 8 31-34 28

9 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 20 4 10 6 20-19 22

10 Politehnica Iasi 20 5 7 8 21-27 22

11 Chindia Targoviste 20 5 5 10 23-38 20

12 Academica Clinceni 20 4 7 9 25-38 19

13 FC Hermannstadt 20 4 7 9 19-35 19

14 FC Voluntari 19 1 5 13 12-34 9

Legend: G - games, V - victories, E - equals, D - defeats, SG - scored goals, RG - received goals, P - points.