Asymptomatic and light symptom patients with COVID-19 to be monitored by family doctors

The Government approved an emergency ordinance by which asymptomatic patients or those with light symptoms of COVID-19 will be monitored and receive medical assistance from family doctors, family doctors to receive 105 RON for each patient, said, on Friday, at the the Victoria Governmental Palace the head of the Prime Minister's chancellery, Ionel Danca, according to AGERPRES.

At the same time, he added, family doctors will be able to release the certificates patients need for medical leave for the period they are in quarantine or in isolation.

"It's a very important emergency ordinance adopted by the Romanian Government, after consulting with all the specialists involved in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic and represents a solution adapted to the current situation, when we see an evolution that is putting to a tough test the Romanian health system. The involvement of family doctors is an essential act to help reduce the pressure on the emergency medical system and in this sense the Government appeals to all family doctors to be together with their colleagues in the medical system in this joint effort to limit the coronavirus infections and help especially in what regards this area of asymptomatic patients with light forms, so that patients do not have to go to hospitals to get those medical imaging services and in order to receive the medical certificates that attest their infection with coronavirus and the isolation period that was indicated to them, so that they may request the medical certificate to obtain medical leave," said Danca.