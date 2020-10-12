 
     
At FAC meeting in Luxembourg, ForMin Aurescu speaks of Romania's concerns over escalation of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
bogdan aurescu

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu spoke today at the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg about Romania's concern over the escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and emphasized the need for the parties to fully respect the recent ceasefire agreement, "which unfortunately has already been broken."

Aurescu mentioned that Romania has constantly encouraged the parties to find the necessary political will and to constructively engage in defusing the hostilities and resume substantive negotiations, in compliance with international law, with the mediation of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

He also stressed that this reactivation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict draws attention to the fact that there is a real arc of instability in the Black Sea region, generated by the existence of a chain of long-running or frozen conflicts that can be reheated at any time and must be dealt with in a comprehensive manner, because they affect not only the security of the region, but also of Europe in general. Therefore, ForMin Aurescu proposed the inclusion on the agenda of a future FAC meeting of a debate on the frozen / long-running conflicts in the Black Sea region.

