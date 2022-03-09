At least four hours of waiting in queues for leaving country through Nadlac II

People leaving the country through the Nadlac II Border Checkpoint have to wait at least four hours, where there are queues of cars on the motorway, many with Ukrainian refugees transiting Romania.

According to the online border traffic monitoring application, on the Border Police website, only four exit lanes are open at Nadlac II for light traffic, because there are not enough Hungarian police officers to make more teams with the Romanians. Here there is a waiting time of 250 minutes for formalities and entry into Hungary.

Arad Border Police spokesman Andrei Dinca said that "there are high waiting times because there is a large number of cars on the way out of the country", Agerpres.ro informs.

"Also, upon entering the territory of Hungary, for the Ukrainian citizens who do not have biometric passports, additional detailed checks are made. (...)", declared the representative of the Arad Border Police.

There is also congestion at Nadlac I, where it takes at least 40 minutes to leave the country, while at Turnu the waiting time is 30 minutes.