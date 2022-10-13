At NATO ministerial meeting, DefMin Dincu reaffirms Romania's constant support to Ukraine

Defence Minister Vasile Dincu, addressing the NATO ministerial meeting taking place in Brussels over October 12 - 13, spoke about Romania's "constant" support to Ukraine, showing also that Romania backs the neighboring country's NATO accession process, the National Defence Ministry informed in a release on Thursday.

"In these complicated times, Romania continues its constant support to Ukraine, and also backs Ukraine's NATO accession bid, evoking in this respect the decisions made at the 2008 NATO Summit in Bucharest," Dincu said on Wednesday, on the first day of the meeting, Agerpres informs.

On the sidelines of the event, Defence Minister Dincu participated in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting held in a political and military context marked both by the recent successes of the Ukrainian forces on the battlefield, but also by the illegal move of the Russian Federation to annex the occupied Ukrainian territories, the Defence Ministry said.

Vasile Dincu also attended the Framework Nations Concept-FNC meeting coordinated by Germany, where he reaffirmed Romania's commitment within the FNC initiative, highlighting the solid progress made through the joint effort of the participating states. The DefMin also pointed out the importance of ensuring the coherence, interoperability and complementarity of the efforts of the FNC participating countries, the cited release states.