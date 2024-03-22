VIDEO FOTO Atac armat urmat de explozie la un centru de spectacole din Moscova: cel puțin 12 morți și 35 de răniți

Persoane necunoscute au organizat un atac armat la un centru de spectacole de la periferia Moscovei. Cel puțin 12 oameni au murit și 35 au fost răniți, din primele informații.

Clădirea este în flăcări, potrivit canalului de telegram Baza. Atacul a avut loc în timpul unui spectacol care se desfășura la centrul 'Crocus'.

Cel puţin trei atacatori îmbrăcaţi în uniforme militare au deschis focul, relatează agenţiile ruse de presă, preluate de Reuters şi AFP.

Se precizează că ar fi vorba de 100 de persoane blocate în clădire.

#BREAKING Russia: Shooting in the Crocus City Hall, Moscow.



Hundreds of people were in the building at the time of the attack. pic.twitter.com/m8dNG5BKFN — Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) March 22, 2024

BREAKING:

Videos published on social media show the first moments after the attack on the "Crocus" concert hall in Moscow began. pic.twitter.com/umgamDxIQl — Eyewitness news (@news_hub365) March 22, 2024

????At least 3 gunmen in military camoflague armed with assault rifles have opened fire in a north west Moscow shopping centre named Crocus City Hall. At least 20 killed.



????Is the terrorist attack which the US Government warned about?#IstandwithRussia pic.twitter.com/rbXQ8UAVJo — Aussie Cossack (@aussiecossack) March 22, 2024