VIDEO FOTO Atac armat urmat de explozie la un centru de spectacole din Moscova: cel puțin 12 morți și 35 de răniți

incendiu moscova

Persoane necunoscute au organizat un atac armat la un centru de spectacole de la periferia Moscovei. Cel puțin 12 oameni au murit și 35 au fost răniți, din primele informații.

Clădirea este în flăcări, potrivit canalului de telegram Baza. Atacul a avut loc în timpul unui spectacol care se desfășura la centrul 'Crocus'.

Cel puţin trei atacatori îmbrăcaţi în uniforme militare au deschis focul, relatează agenţiile ruse de presă, preluate de Reuters şi AFP.

Se precizează că ar fi vorba de 100 de persoane blocate în clădire.

