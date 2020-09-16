Athlete Alina Rotaru ranks 2nd in Hanzekovic Memorial competition, in Zagreb

Athlete Alina Rotaru has ranked 2nd in the long jump event at the Hanzekovic Memorial competition, which took place in Zagreb (Croatia), informs the Romanian Athletics Federation.

"Athlete Alina Rotaru continued her series of participation in athletic meetings with her presence on Tuesday evening, September 15, 2020, at the Hanzekovic Memorial. Based in the Croatian capital, Zagreb, the 70th edition of the Hanzekovic Memorial took place on September 14th and 15th, and gathered at the start a series of athletes coming from all over the world. In the long jump event, the athlete from the Sports Club of the Bucharest Municipality (CSMB) ranked second after scoring 6,69 m, an excellent S.B. After her first two attempts, the student of coach Mihai Corucle scored as follows at the competition in Zagreb: 6.47 m, 6.51 m, 6.58 m and 6.69 m," according to the same press release.The race was won by Swede Sagnia Khaddi, with a jump of 6.92 m. Coming third was Milica Gardasevic (Serbia) - 6.60 m.The 70th edition of the Hanzekovic Memorial in Zagreb is a competition that is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour, Gold series.