Athletics: Mihaela Blaga qualifies for final of 3,000-m steeplechase of World Athletics U20 Championships

Romanian athlete Mihaela Maria Blaga qualified for the final of the 3,000 m steeplechase, on Monday, at the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 2022 (Colombia).

Blaga scored 10 min 37 sec 77/100, being the last to qualify for the final scheduled for August 4.

Alexandru Sendrea scored 39th time in the series at 110-m hurdles, missing the qualification in the semi-finals.

The mixed 4x400 m relay (Denis Gabriel Neacsu, Stefania Zediu, Sorin Alexandru Voinea, Ioana Rebecca Andrei) also failed to pass the series, scoring the 10th time of the competition (3:27.18), Agerpres.

Romania participates with 20 athletes (14 girls and 6 boys) in the Under-20 Junior World Championships, hosted by Cali (Colombia), between August 1-6.

