Auchan Romania to take over Petrom filling station stores

petrom omv

The Competition Council has authorized the takeover by Auchan Romania SA of the food and non-food Petrom filling station stores, the competition authority informed in a release.

A member of Auchan Holding SA, retailer Auchan Romania operates non-specialized stores that mainly sell food, beverages and tobacco. In Romania, Auchan currently operates through 33 hypermarkets and 22 MyAuchan convenience stores.

The main activity of OMV Petrom Marketing SRL is "Retail of motor fuels in specialized stores". Through Petrom distribution stations the company also sells food products, alcoholic and soft drinks, tobacco products as well as various restaurant or snack bar services.

"Having looked at this economic concentration, the Competition Council has found that the proposed operation does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition in the Romanian market or on a substantial part thereof and that there are no serious doubts about its compatibility with a normal competitive environment," the release reads.

