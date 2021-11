AUR asks Ministry of Education to give up conditioning of school reopening on vaccination coverage

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) considers the conditioning of the physical reopening of schools on the degree of vaccination of educational staff as "discriminatory", claiming that it mainly affects the rural environment and calls on the Ministry of Education to abandon this decision.

"AUR considers the imposition of the quota of 60% of vaccinated teachers as discriminatory and especially affecting the rural environment (...)," AUR representatives specified in a Monday's release for AGERPRES.