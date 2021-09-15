AUR: Introducing vaccination passport on Romanian territory a serious form of discrimination

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) claims that the introduction of the digital green certificate on Romanian territory for access to public events, which the Government intends to adopt, represents "a serious form of discrimination and an attack against the freedom of Romanians."

"This measure is clearly directed against the Romanian citizens, and not in their support. And not anyway, but with hatred, because 7 out of 10 Romanians refused to get vaccinated. First of all, this measure does not respect the rigors of the Constitution, the rights and fundamental freedoms. Secondly, we have not seen a public debate, for jurors and bona fide people to draw attention to the slippages in the Constitution. The information only appeared in the mass media via sources. Thirdly, the economic operators are going to be seriously affected, since the Romanians will not rush to be tested, so their businesses will collapse. Fourthly, it is terrible to force someone who lost a loved one to go and get tested in order to be able to attend the funeral," AUR co-chair George Simion said in a press release on Wednesday.

Senator Claudiu Tarziu, AUR co-chair, also said such a decision "opens the way for early elections" and calls for the intervention of the Ombudsman.AUR has submitted a draft law to the Senate against discrimination on the grounds of vaccination, which provides sanctions with a fine from 3,000 lei to 30,000 lei, if the discrimination targets a person, respectively with a fine from 5,000 lei to 100,000 lei, if the discrimination concerns a category or a group of people. According to the draft, the issuance of any normative act that discriminates on the basis of vaccine will be considered a crime and punishable by imprisonment from 6 months to 2 years or a fine, the same press release reads.