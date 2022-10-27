AUR: Only solution to current energy crisis is profile market regulation, not price capping

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) claims that the solution to the current energy crisis is the regulation of the profile market, requesting the Ciuca Government to come to the Parliament with a "serious" legislative project in this regard, the AUR chairman, MP George Simion said, according to a press release sent to Agerpres on Thursday.

"The Alliance for the Union of Romanians denounces the attempt of the Ciuca Government to deceive the Romanians and asks it to come before the Parliament with a serious draft law on the regulation of the energy market. The only solution to the current energy crisis is the regulation of the profile market, until when the competitive conditions will be accomplished. No capping of prices, no so-called semi-regulation. Real regulation of the energy market means that the state will no longer collect colossal sums from Romanians' pockets, and that intermediaries will no longer exploit vulnerabilities in the field. A close-to-costs price would generate a positive effect in the whole economy," Simion said.

The leader of the AUR group in the Senate, Claudiu Tarziu, drew attention to the fact that inflation has reached "huge" levels because of the ruling parties and :the blame belongs exclusively to these two parties of the system".

"We don't want to see any more money paid from the budget for energy that comes from Romania anyway. If the two parties do not understand even at the 11th hour to take a step back, then they should leave the government and organize early elections," Tarziu said.

In its press release, AUR also announced that it is closely monitoring the difficult situation that the Republic of Moldova is going through.

"The union represents the only security solution, including energy, for the population between the Prut and the Dniester," the AUR statement reads.AGERPRES