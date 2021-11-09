AUR proposes COVID-19 green certificate cancellation, free testing by state

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR, parliamentary) proposes, amid the decrease in the number of SARS-CoV-2 infections, the cancellation of the green certificate, which it considers "illegal", "discriminatory" and "useless" and the provision of a number of free tests by the state.

"Given that the number of COVID infections is constantly decreasing, we appreciate that Romania can enter a new phase, that of transferring the decision to the citizen and ensuring a number of free tests by the state. It is not the green certificate that represents the solution to the challenges we face today, the certificate is illegal, discriminatory and useless, given that the vaccinated can become infected and transmit the virus, but more freedom and responsibility on the shoulders of the citizen. Life and health are natural rights that are related to the privacy and autonomy of the person, and the body is an attribute of the person," the AUR co-chair Claudiu Tarziu said, according to a press release of the party.

For his part, the AUR co-chair George Simion said that this party is proposing an alternative to the "toxic" ideas that are circulating in Parliament these days.

"Given that those vaccinated and those who have passed through the disease represent over half of the Romanian population, there will be no pressure on the medical system in the future, and we should take into account this new reality and treat the virus in the same register with the flu, as a seasonal disease," Simion said.