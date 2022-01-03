AUR requests inclusion of Romanian in list of disciplines for national school competitions

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) requests that the Education Minister, Sorin Cimpeanu, include the Romanian language, the English language and History as disciplines on the list of disciplines for which national school competitions are to be organized in 2021-2022 school year and the years to follow, agerpres reports.

"I request Minister Sorin Cimpeanu and all the staff in the Education Ministry of Romania do their duty to the Romanian people. The mission of this ministry is to ensure that the education system in Romania forms future citizens of the country, aware of their identity, culture and our national spirituality," said on Wednesday Senator Claudiu Tarziu, co-chair of AUR, in a press release.The AUR release also states that, in past years, a "systematic action to undermine" the quality of education in Romania can be noted by raising to the rank of "disciplines" some "minor topics that may be the subject of simple lessons within existing disciplines (for ex. sexual education, Holocaust history, etc.), in parallel with the reduction of importance granted to the fundamental disciplines for forming new generations: exact sciences, Romanian language and literature, national history.