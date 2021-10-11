 
     
AUR says no majority to support Ciolos, a political game nomination

AUR
George Simion

Co-chair of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), Deputy George Simion, says that the nomination of Dacian Ciolos for the position of prime minister "seems just a political game", and states that he is waiting for the next "move" of the Romanian President, given that "there is no majority to support" the Save Romania Union (USR) leader.

"Until the next reaction, this nomination seems like just a political game and we are waiting for the next move of the President. (...) We are very glad that there are reactions from the President to the pressure we have put, but unfortunately, Klaus Iohannis is currently violating exactly what he is saying. There is not a majority to support Dacian Ciolos," George Simion told AGERPRES.

In his opinion, this nomination is "a defiance" against the Alliance for the Union of Romanians and other formations, something that "will be penalized".

