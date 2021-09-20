AUR senators and deputies go on parliamentary strike

AUR senators and deputies went on parliamentary strike on Monday until the censure motion against the Citu Government will be debated and voted on, announced George Simion, leader of the AUR deputies, agerpres reports.

AUR MPs organized a new protest on Monday in the halls of the Parliament Palace. They brought a banner that read "Strike" and held sheets of paper with messages for voting on the censure motion and against the introduction of the green COVID certificate. Later, they entered the plenary hall and sat on the balcony.

"Vote the motion! This is our message and we will not give up! From the first day of the parliamentary session we put forward this action and we will go all the way with it," said George Simion.He said the start of the parliamentary strike was aimed at respecting the constitution and democracy."Florin Citu should not have been the prime minister of Romania for a long time. They used tricks and violated the Romanian Constitution and, therefore, the only way we can protest is to go on a parliamentary strike. It is an unprecedented gesture. We will not participate in today's vote in the plenary sitting and we will not vote in committees, but we are all present. We are taking part in the debates in committees, but we do not want to endorse this serious violation of the Constitution by our vote and by our presence. It is our right to submit a motion, it is the right of Romanians to no longer be led by Florin Citu," Simion explained the approach of his party.According to him, during Monday evening, AUR parliamentarians will go to Victoriei Square to participate in a protest.