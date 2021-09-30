AUR supports national union specialist government option, or early elections if consensus not found

The co-chair of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians, George Simion, the leader of this party's deputies, stated, on Thursday, that he supports the option of an immediate installation of a national union government composed of specialists, and if consensus cannot be found, early elections represent the solution "to put the country on the right path."

"We desire a government led by specialists. We made the proposal since December, at the Cotroceni Palace. (...) This entire circus is pointless. It was pointless to wait to vote the censure motion for a month. We paid a Prime Minister's wage to Florin Citu for nothing for a month. This needs to happen now. The bills are coming now, measures must be taken now. We want a Government of specialists now, not after two successive falls. What is all this circus for?! AUR wants a national union government that would put the country on the right path. If it's not possible and consensus cannot be found, we will have early elections," said Simion, on Wednesday, in Parliament.

Simion said the AUR MPs were not in the plenum, on Thursday, for the reading of the censure motion, but will vote the motion next Tuesday "in full view", Agerpres informs.

"AUR will vote on Tuesday the censure motion and we ask those in the USR and in the PSD to vote with their tokens in full view [e.n. - censure motions use a secret vote with white and black tokens and urns] so that all Romanians are convinced they did not betray. Not only are we voting on Tuesday, but we will make a pre-censure motion to be voted on by all Romanians sick of Florin Citu. They're expected, on Saturday, at the University. I understand that Mr. [Lucian] Bode [e.n. - Interior Minister] is restless to publish new restrictions in the Official Journal quickly and forbid the participation in the protest. The Constitution guarantees our right to protest, so I ask Romanians not to believe any rumor coming from the Interior Ministry. The censure motion will be visible at the University, no matter how much Mr. Citu frets. We are not for sale and if Mr. Citu wants to talk to us, he can find us in University Square," Simion added.