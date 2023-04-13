Aurescu: Romania's priority is to transform the Black Sea region into an area of peace, stability, prosperity

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Thursday that the Black Sea region is critical to the collective defence of NATO, to the future of European security, as well as to prosperity and a rules-based international order.

"Romania's top priority is to transform the Black Sea region from an area of conflict to an area of peace, stability and prosperity. Restoring peace and stability in our area will require a long-term effort, mutual solidarity, unity of purpose, coherence in our actions. All this are key requisites for success and crucial for mutual long-term security and prosperity. Adaptation to the new regional and global realities is now the challenge of our time and it is something we need to deal with head on. The Black Sea is a mirror in which the European continent and the world can see what their future will look like. It will be either free and democratic, or ruled by fear, by hatred and the will of the most powerful. It is up to shape our future," Aurescu told the Black Sea Security Conference in Bucharest under the auspices of the Crimea Platform.

He mentioned the multidimensional support provided by Romania to Ukraine.

"As a pillar of regional stability in the Black Sea area, a provider of security, Romania has promptly granted a multidimensional response. We have demonstrated to the Ukrainian people that we are together not only in words, but also in deeds. We have offered support to over 3.9 million Ukrainian refugees, while also facilitating the transit of almost 15 million tonnes of grain from Ukraine through our territory. I want to reaffirm Romania's firm determination to continue our multidimensional support for as long as it takes to win this war. We all want peace, peace in full respect of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, in full respect of the UN Charter and of the fundamental principles of international law, but negotiations can only start when Ukraine is ready and the victory will look like the way Ukraine will define it," said Aurescu.

He added that Moldova is increasingly affected by Russia's pressure.

"The strong and united reaction of the European, Euro-Atlantic community and their global partners challenge Russia's behaviour and hopefully discourage other actors from using the same tools and patterns of aggression, but we must do more. (...) Romania's position is clear and has been stated on numerous occasions (...) The Black Sea is critical to the collective security of NATO, to the future of European security and prosperity, and to the rules-based international order. Romania is doing a lot to strengthen Black Sea security for NATO and EU members, and as well as for our partners, be it Ukraine, a victim of Russia's aggression, or -- as previously said -- the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, who are, after Ukraine, the most vulnerable to Moscow's aggressions."

Aurescu pointed out the importance of the full implementation of the decisions taken at the NATO summit in Madrid, especially those related to NATO's defence and deterrence posture on the eastern flank, including the Black Sea.â, told Agerpres.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy reiterated his support for NATO's open doors policy.

"For Romania, it is more than clear that the consolidation of the security of Ukraine and of the Republic of Moldova means the consolidation of our own security," added Aurescu.

At his proposal, the participants held a moment of silence for the victims of the "irrational and unjust" war waged by the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

"Romania strongly condemns the horrendous and atrocious crimes committed by Russia and reiterates that all those responsible must be held accountable," said the Foreign Minister.

Organised by Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of National Defence together with Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defence and in partnership with Ukraine's Centre for Defence Strategies, the conference is the first event of this magnitude dedicated to the Black Sea co-organised by the two countries under the auspices of the Crimea Platform.