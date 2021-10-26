AUR's Simion, at Senate's Legal Committee: They want to introduce green certificate against laws

Deputy George Simion, co-chairman of AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) and the other members of Parliament from the party went on Tuesday to the Legal and Health committees in the Senate, where they said that they (the committees) "want to introduce, non-statutory, against the laws, the green certificate to vote".

"We are in the Romanian Senate, where they want to introduce, non-statutory, against the laws, the green certificate to the vote, meaning mandatory vaccination or testing from their own pocket for the medical staff, for the teaching staff. All Members of Parliament from AUR are here, because earlier we were thrown out by Mrs. Scintei from the Legal Committee and by Mister Fenechiu and the Romanian people have the right to know what is happening. We will go to the Health committee, to ask for explanations, after which we'll get back to Mrs. Scintei, because the Health Committee is currently preparing an abuse. They want to present a report, albeit they have no quorum, and we, AUR, will not ensure the quorum for the Health committee," Simion said.

"The press has been outside for the past four hours, in front of this room and they will not accept the press and do not want to accept anyone else, filming is not allowed. Do you agree that the press should film everything that occurs in the committee? These committees' meetings should unfold in public, it affects millions of people, the vote needs to be public (...). You cannot hamper rights and liberties. The right to choose, that is what the Romanians are asking," Simion also said.

In reply, the PNL (National Liberal Party) senator, Nicoleta Pauliuc, requested the leader of AUR to let the committee members to carry out their activity in peace.

The Senate's Legal Committee suspended its session on Tuesday, where there was a debate and amendments were made to the legislative proposal through which the personnel of certain public and private units is obligated to present the COVID-19 digital certificate at their workplace.

The legislative proposal regarding the establishment of certain measures in the health sector, throughout the state of alert, for the personnel with some public and private institutions could enter the Senate on Wednesday to be debated, if a report by the Legal and Health committees is tabled.