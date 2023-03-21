AUR's Simion: Education laws - more politicisation, more bureaucracy, more institutions, more confusion

Alliance for Romanians' Union (AUR) Chairman George Simion believes that the draft legislation on education, which is about to enter parliamentary debate, brings "more politicisation, more bureaucracy, more institutions, more confusion and an inappropriate appeal to discrimination," although the vision set out at the beginning of the "Educated Romania" project was to reduce these problems the Romanian education system is facing.

"At the beginning of the "Educated Romania" project, we were presented with a vision in which bureaucracy in the education system should be reduced, politicisation should be reduced, and discrimination should be reduced. And we see in these laws more politicisation, more bureaucratisation, more institutions, more confusion and an inappropriate appeal, we believe, to discrimination," said Simion on Tuesday, during the AUR debate on "Education laws - from intention to reality."

He added that Romania should focus on linking the education system to the labour market.

"The second issue that we believe Romania should focus on is the need for a labour force, and that the education system should be correlated with the needs of the labour market, which is not the case at the moment," Simion said.

The debate "Education Laws - from intention to reality," organised by the AUR party national specialist committee, aims to bring together the opinions of specialists in the field, to analyse the nature and specifics of the two laws and to provide a platform for those interested to express their support or rejection of the draft.

During the debate, both issues directly related to pre-university and university education, as well as adjacent issues resulting from the implications of the educational process on different social, economic and cultural areas are discussed. AGERPRES