AUR's Simion: We ask for Florin Citu's resignation as interim PM

Deputy George Simion, co-chairman of AUR (The Alliance for the Unity of Romanians), declared on Monday that he requested the president Klaus Iohannis to ask for the resignation of Florin Citu from the position of interim Prime Minister.

"We went to ask president Klaus Iohannis to request the resignation of Florin Citu from his position as interim Prime Minister, because this timing does not sound good, we have the impression that we are being consulted for show. (...) Iohannis, at 18:00, if he is indeed the president of this country, should nominate a Prime Minister that can form the Government, we are not accepting any other solution. Klaus Iohannis needs to take his position as mediator more seriously. First, Citu should leave from Victoria Palace, because he will once again allocate some dozens of millions from the Reserve Fund," Simion said, after the consultations at Cotroceni Palace.

"We came with a sufficiently clear solution for Romania, to get past this winter and maybe get past spring, we came with a proposal of a Government of specialists, we also had talks with the other parliamentary forces," Simion specified.

The leader of AUR said that Iohannis said that he is not aware of any political name with the name Orban, apart from his councilor, Leonard Orban.

"Mister Iohannis told us that he does not know any Orban, only his councilor, Leonard Orban. He does not know of any political leader by the name Orban, but we believe in the option of a Government of specialists, led by an independent PM, who can get this country over the winter and over these difficulties. So we came with solutions. All that is left is for president Iohannis to be open to these solutions and the first sign is that he is well intended and wants to resolve this parliamentary crisis and to urgently ask for the resignation of Florin Citu, because as long as Florin Citu remains as interim PM at Victoria Palace, the country is in danger. That man was democratically revoked by Parliament and does not seem to be of sound mind," Simion concluded.