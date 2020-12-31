Austerity policy announced by Citu Gov't to trigger protest actions in education

The Federation of Free Education Unions (FSLI) condemns the austerity policy that the new Romanian Government intends to implement and is preparing to launch protest actions in the next period, according to a union's release issued for AGERPRES.

The trade unionists point out that, given the substantial price increases after January 1, 2021, the austerity measures imposed by the Citu Government condemn education staff to a decline in living standards, which is far below European standards for the same professional category.

The Federation of Free Education Unions defends the interests of over 165,000 employees in education.