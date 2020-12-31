 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Austerity policy announced by Citu Gov't to trigger protest actions in education

fsli.ro
FSLI

The Federation of Free Education Unions (FSLI) condemns the austerity policy that the new Romanian Government intends to implement and is preparing to launch protest actions in the next period, according to a union's release issued for AGERPRES.

The trade unionists point out that, given the substantial price increases after January 1, 2021, the austerity measures imposed by the Citu Government condemn education staff to a decline in living standards, which is far below European standards for the same professional category.

The Federation of Free Education Unions defends the interests of over 165,000 employees in education.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.