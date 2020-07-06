Authorities approve list of countries exempt from Romania's traveler isolation/quarantine requirement

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) chaired by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban adopted on Monday the list of EU and EEA member states, as well as of third countries exempt from the traveler isolation/quarantine requirement.

The resumption of flights to and from these states starting with July 7 was also decided."The states exempted from the traveler isolation/quarantine requirement are established on the basis of the 14-day cumulative incidence rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The suspended air service to and from the states on the lists annexed to CNSU Decision No. 34 shall resume starting with 7.07.2020," the decision states.According to Annex 1 to CNSU Decision No. 34, the EU and EEA member countries that are not subject to the traveler isolation/quarantine requirement are: Bulgaria, Monaco, Croatia, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Iceland, Switzerland, Spain, France, Belgium, Germany, Slovenia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Norway, Slovakia, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Greece, Cyprus, Finland, Malta, Lithuania, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Andorra, the Faroe Islands, Vatican.The list of third countries exempted from the isolation/quarantine recommendation includes: Canada, Morocco, Algeria, Australia, Rwanda, Uruguay, Japan, South Korea, Georgia, New Zealand, Tunisia, Thailand.