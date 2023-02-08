 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Authorities close three roads because of blizzard and suspends maneouvres in Constanta, Midia ports

www.europafm.ro
drum inchis, viscol, ger, zapada

Traffic is closed on three national roads on Wednesday, because of the blizzard, the Infotrafic Centre of the Romanian Police informs on Wednesday.

The same source specifies that, due to bad weather conditions (strong winds blowing the snow), the following road sections are not used: national road DN 2C Costesti (Buzau county) - border with the Ialomita county, national road DN 22 Ramnicu Sarat (Buzau county) - border with the Braila county, national road DN 23B Maicanesti - Ciorasti (Vrancea county), told Agerpres.

Traffic is also restricted for vehicles weighing more than 7.5 tonnes on national road DN 2B, between the municipality of Buzau and the border with Braila county.

"Due to the strong wind, the maneuvers in the ports of Constanta Nord, Constanta Sud and Midia are also suspended," reads the same press release of the Infotrafic Centre.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.