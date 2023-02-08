Authorities close three roads because of blizzard and suspends maneouvres in Constanta, Midia ports

Traffic is closed on three national roads on Wednesday, because of the blizzard, the Infotrafic Centre of the Romanian Police informs on Wednesday.

The same source specifies that, due to bad weather conditions (strong winds blowing the snow), the following road sections are not used: national road DN 2C Costesti (Buzau county) - border with the Ialomita county, national road DN 22 Ramnicu Sarat (Buzau county) - border with the Braila county, national road DN 23B Maicanesti - Ciorasti (Vrancea county), told Agerpres.

Traffic is also restricted for vehicles weighing more than 7.5 tonnes on national road DN 2B, between the municipality of Buzau and the border with Braila county.

"Due to the strong wind, the maneuvers in the ports of Constanta Nord, Constanta Sud and Midia are also suspended," reads the same press release of the Infotrafic Centre.