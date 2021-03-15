Authorities consider possibility that foreign tourists coming to Romania must present negative COVID test

The Romanian authorities are considering the possibility that foreign tourists who want to visit Romania will necessarily present a negative COVID test at the entrance to the country, said on Monday the Minister of Economy, Business Environment and Tourism, Claudiu Nasui, participant in an event marking the completion of the central fuselage of the experimental high-speed helicopter RACER, in Romaero, according to AGERPRES.

On leaving, Nasui was asked by the journalists about the Government's strategy regarding tourism in the coming season, namely whether there will be a vaccination passport.

"We don't have an answer to that question yet. I can tell you that we are discussing that Romanians should be free to travel as much as possible and not only Romanians, but also foreign tourists who come to us. There must be a way to recognize each other, to know what an antibody test, a negative COVID test mean, for example, or that the vaccination process has taken place with approved vaccines. I mean some mutual recognition, bilateral at least, of some documents," Nasui said.

The discussions so far have taken place within the governing coalition, but also with several ambassadors, the minister said, refusing to elaborate what countries it is about.

"There are several discussions at EU level, but at the moment we do not have their conclusion. As a minister, my wish is for people to be able to go on holidays as easily as possible and our industry can take advantage. The economy benefits from tourism, it's basically like an export, that the world comes and leaves its currency here," the government official continued.

This week, Nasui will meet with the Greek Minister of Tourism. Asked what they will talk about, the minister replied: "Let's see what documents we can recognize from each other, just to make this opening as soon as possible."

At the same time, when asked if foreign tourists will have to submit a negative test upon entering Romania, Nasui said: "I don't know how to put it, but we are talking about it and we are analyzing it, for sure".