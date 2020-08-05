Authorities hand down fines worth over 250,000 lei for breach of health safety rules

Joint law enforcement teams on inspection missions issued on Tuesday 1,096 fines amounting to 258,250 lei for non-compliance with the health safety measures.

"Employees of the Ministry of the Interior, the Health Ministry, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications and local authorities checked on August 4 a number of 2,993 companies and 18,812 individuals," the Ministry of the Interior informs.

As many as 784 fines worth 97,900 lei were handed down to individuals for attending activities in enclosed public or private spaces subject to bans and restrictions and for non-compliance with individual protection measures; 50 fines totaling 70,000 lei were issued to economic operators, for organizing activities in enclosed public or private spaces subject to bans and restrictions and for the non-observance of layout requirements for trade or public food facilities and spaces for other services (terraces, gyms), the Ministry said.

According to the cited source, another 262 fines amounting to 90,280 lei have been issued for breaking social coexistence regulations set forth by Law No. 61/1991.

As many as 4,684 police, 2,002 gendarmes, 609 border police, 114 personnel of the Inspectorates for Emergency Situations, 2,087 local police, 40 representatives of the National Veterinary and Food Safety Authority, 10 inspectors of the National Consumer Protection Authority, 22 representatives of the Health Ministry, 40 employees of the Labor Ministry, 8 representatives of the Transport Ministry and 7 representatives of the local public authorities participated in these law enforcement checks.