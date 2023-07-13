 
     
Authorities verify on Wednesday 532 social service facilities, shut down three

The National Agency for Social Security Payments and Inspection verified on Wednesday 532 social service facilities, shutting down three and ordering activity suspension for two, shows data released to AGERPRES.

The social service facilities that were closed are the senior residential care homes Amurg Linistit and Teomar Sante SRL in Bucharest, and CPV Pangrati in Neamt County. Also, Bucharest's Casa Max Care and Assistance Center and Geronto Life Med No. 10 had their activity suspended.

The National Agency for Social Security Payments and Inspection verified on Monday and Tuesday 998 social service facilities, shutting down 11 and ordering activity suspension for 25.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced the previous week that a state control was ordered at all the residential care homes for elderly, after almost 100 elderly people were rescued by the police and anti-organised crime prosecutors from three nursing homes in Ilfov County, where the residents - many with disabilities - were beaten, starved and put to forced labor.

