Autonom Services launches first bonds program, draws over 48 million Euro

The Autonom Services company, the most important independent player on the operational leasing and rent-a-car markets in Romania, launches its first bonds program in Romania and announces the successful launch of private corporate bonds, correlated with sustainability objectives, through which it has drawn resources worth over 48 million Euro, agerpres reports.

According to a press release sent by the company, this is the first issue of Autonom that targets the implementation of the sustainability strategy, announced at the beginning of October 2021. It is the largest corporate bond issue made by a Romanian entrepreneurial company, also being the first Sustainability-Linked Bonds type on the local market.

The shares have a nominal value of 10,000 Euro, with a 5 year maturity and a fixed interest of 4.11%, annually paid and adjustable based on fulfilling sustainability objectives."The bonds issuing of 2019 was the first step for us in diversifying the company's financing methods and since then we took into consideration the possibility of new bond issues, more sophisticated and more flexible. The drawing of the new financing of over 48 million Euro is part of the first step of the corporate bonds program which we want to carry out in the next 5 years. The capital attracted through the issuing of these bonds will be used for investments in the transition towards green fleets, as well as the sustainable development of the company. We thank the investors and are glad that we have them with us in our journey of a durable development of our business. We would also like to thank our partners, who made this ambitious project possible," Dan Stefan, the co-founder of Autonom, said.Established in 2006 in eastern Piatra Neamt by entrepreneurs Marius and Dan Stefan, Autonom is a integrated supplier of mobility and financing solutions. Autonom operates a unique network of 46 agencies, located in over 30 cities in Romania, Hungary and Serbia. The group offers a diversified portfolio of services for both corporate clients, as well as for individuals, including short- and medium-term renting automobiles, operational leasing, transfer with driver services, temporary renting of auto flees, fleet management, roadside assistance, car wash, as well as equipment renting. In all divisions, Autonom has over 500 employees and operates a fleet of over 9,000 automobiles.