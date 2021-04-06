Average monthly income in Q4 2020: 5,384 RON per household, expenses represent 86%

The total average income per household in Q4 of 2020, in nominal terms, was of 5,384 RON, while per person totalled 2,099 RON, according to the data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

During the analyzed period, the population's total expenses, were, on average, 4,627 RON per household or 1,804 per person and represented 86% of total income level.

According to the INS data, monetary income was on average 4,997 RON per month per household (1,949 RON per person), and in kind income was 387 RON per month per household (151 RON per person). Salaries and other income associated to them formed the most important source of income (68.3% from households' total income).

Regarding total expenses, the main target of expenses made by households are the consumption of food products, non-food products, services and transfers towards public and private administration and towards the budget of social security, under the form of taxes, contributions, levies, as well as covering needs tied to the household's production (food for animals and poultry, wages for the household's production, seeding products, veterinary services, etc.).

Expenses for investments for buying or building houses, buying of land and equipment necessary for the household's production, buying of stocks, etc, hold a small ratio in the total expenses of the population households (only 0.4%).

According to the standard grading of consumption spending (COICOP), food items and non-alcoholic beverages held, in Q4 of 2020, on average, 33.7% of the household's total consumption.