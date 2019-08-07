Average net nominal earnings up 1.3pct, to 3,142 lei in June

The average net nominal earnings in June stood at 3,142 lei, increasing as against the previous month by 41 lei (+1.3pct). The highest values of the average net nominal earnings were recorded in manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products, while the lowest in manufacture of wearing apparel, according to the data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In June 2019, the average gross nominal earnings were 5,127 lei, with 49 lei (+1.0pct) more than the one registered in May 2019.The highest values of the average net nominal earnings were recorded in manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products - 8,245 lei, while the lowest in manufacture of wearing apparel - 1,776 lei.The most significant drops in the average net earnings were recorded in mining of coal and lignite by 15.4pct, in financial service activities (except insurance and pension funding) by 14.4pct, in extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas by 14.1pct.According to the INS, the decreases of the average net earnings as against May 2019, were due to granting of occasional bonuses in the previous months (quarterly, annual or performance bonuses), payments in kind and other allowances, amounts from net profit and other funds (including value tickets). Moreover, the average net earnings decreased due to lower production achievements or the receipts level (depending on contracts/projects), as well as hiring staff with lower earnings as the average, in certain economic activities.The most significant increases in the average net earnings were recorded in manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products by 47.2pct, in water collection, treatment and supply, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, publishing activities, printing and reproduction of recorded media between 9pct and 12.5pct.In the budgetary sector, the average net earnings registered increases as against the previous month, due to granting of value tickets (holiday vouchers), thus: education (+7.2pct), public administration (+3.5pct), respectively health and social assistance (+2.3pct).