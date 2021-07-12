Average net nominal wage down by 1.9 pct in May 2021

The average net nominal wage decreased by 1.9% in May 2021, compared to the previous month, to 3,492 lei, while the gross nominal average wage amounted to 5,695 lei, by 109 lei (-1.9%) lower than in the previous month, shows data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the quoted source, in May 2021, in most activities in the economic sector, the level of the average net wage was lower than in April, as a result of the granting in the previous months of occasional bonuses (quarterly, annual bonuses, for special performances, of fidelity or for the Easter holidays), rights in kind and cash benefits, amounts from net profit and other funds (including securities). At the same time, in health and social assistance, the average net wage decreased by 0.8%, compared to the reference period.

On the other hand, the most significant increases in the net average wage were registered in the mining of inferior to higher-rank coal, respectively in the extraction of crude oil and natural gas (+ 14.5%), in activities of services ancillary to mining and quarrying, air transport, hotels and restaurants (between 3.5% and 6.5%), in the manufacturing of computers and electronic and optical products, wood processing, manufacturing of wood and cork products (except for furniture, including the manufacturing of articles of straw and plaiting materials), land and pipeline transport, entertainment, cultural and recreational activities, film, video and television production activities, audio recordings and music editing activities (including broadcasting activities), waste collection, treatment and disposal; recyclable materials recovery activities (including decontamination activities and services) - between 1% and 2.5%, agerpres reports.In the budgetary sector, there were increases in the average net wage in May 2021, compared to the previous month, in education (+ 5.3% due to the hourly payment of teachers), respectively in public administration (+ 0.1%).