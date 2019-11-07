Average net nominal wage rises to rd 648 euro in Sept 2019

The average net nominal wage stood at 3,082 lei (rd 648 euro) in September this year, up from the previous month by 38 lei (1.2pct) and the highest values were registered in information technology services activities (including activities of IT service activities) - 7,108 lei, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

At the opposite end, the lowest average net incomes were recorded in clothing production (1,762 lei).The gross nominal average earning was 5,041 lei, by 60 lei (1.2pct) higher than in August 2019.On the other hand, compared to September of the previous year, the average net nominal earning increased by 14.7pct.The most significant increases in net average earnings were recorded in the extraction of crude oil and natural gas, by 21.8pct, respectively in the manufacturing of tobacco products, by 17.6pct.The real earning index was 110.8pct for September 2019 compared to the same period of the previous year. The real earning index was 101.1pct for September 2019 compared to the previous month. Compared to October 1990, the real earning index was 212.8pct, by 2.4 percentage points higher than the one recorded in August 2019.