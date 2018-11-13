Azerbaijan, valuable strategic partner to Romania, says Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall

Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchal on Tuesday said that the relations between Romania and Azerbaijan are excellent, being emphasised through the bilateral Strategic Partnership, reads a release by the gov't in relation to the meeting she had with the ambassador of Azerbaijan in Bucharest, Farid Abdinbayov during the latter's farewell visit at end of his diplomatic mandate in our country according to Agerpres.

"To our country, Azerbaijan is a valuable strategic partner, as Romania is the first EU state that has recognised this country's independence. This year, Romania and Azerbaijan celebrate their centennials, an important symbolic benchmark, 100 years in which both states handled bravely the challenges and became pluralist, tolerant societies. The development of the economic dimension of the Strategic Partnership with Azerbaijan is a major interest for both states. Moreover, during the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, and not only, Romania will plead for a strengthening of the ties between the European Union and Azerbaijan," the Deputy PM Ana Birchall said at the meeting with the Azerbaijani dignitary.The Romanian official largely tackled the outlooks of the collaboration within the projects with regional impact in energy and transports.The sides also addressed the importance of developing connectivity between Romania and the Republic of Azerbaijan, through opening a Bucharest-Baku direct flight and capitalising on the cooperation opportunities between the ports of Constanta and Baku, included.Deputy PM Ana Birchall thanked Ambassador Farid Abdinbayov for advocating the Romanian-Azerbaijani relations, as well as for his entire diplomatic activity in Bucharest.