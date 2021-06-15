Azeri player Mamedyarov, winner of 90,000-dollar Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2021 grand prize

Azeri chess player Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, the winner of the Superbet Chess Classsic Romania 2021, of the Grand Chess Tour, received a prize worth 90,000 dollars from the organizers, on Monday evening, in Bucharest.

I am very happy. I thank the organizers, the players, for a very beautiful tournament and I am glad to be here. I love Bucharest, I was passing through the Old City Centre everyday on my way to the hotel, I met wonderful, friendly people. Everything was very, very good. I want to say that I love Bucharest and I cannot wait to be back here, said Mamedyarov.

The winner's trophy was handed by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, who showed that he is a fan and practitioner of the sport: "I want to thank the organizers for the fact that they did me the honor of handing the prize at this chess tournament. I congratulate all participants, even if there always has to be a winner."

The President of the Romanian Chess Federation, Sorin Iacoban, congratulated Romanian players participating in the tournament and said that they demonstrated that they can keep up with the world leaders of chess.

The tournament had a total prize pool of 325,000 US dollars.

The final rankings of the Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2021 is the following:

1. Shakriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan) 6 points - 90,000 dollars

2. Levon Aronian (Armenia) 5 points - 45,000 dollars

2. Wesley So (USA) 5 points - 45,000 dollars

2. Aleksandr Grischuk (Russia) 5 points - 45,000 dollars

5. Anish Giri (Netherlands) 4.5 points - 22,500 dollars

5. Teimour Radjabov (Azerbaidan) 4.5 points - 22.500 dollars

7. Bogdan Daniel Deac (Romania) 4 points - 16,250 dollars

7. Fabiano Caruana (USA) 4 points - 16,250 dollars

9. Constantin Lupulescu (Romania) 3.5 points - 11,250 dollars

9. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France) 3.5 points - 11,250 dollars