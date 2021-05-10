B9 Summit/Iohannis: US President, NATO Secretary General's participation has strengthened Allied unity sentiment

President Klaus Iohannis said today that the participation of US President Joe Biden and of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the B9 Summit in Bucharest has strengthened the sentiment of Allied unity and highlighted the fact that security developments in the region have an impact on Euro-Atlantic security overall.

"The top-level participation of the United States and of the North Atlantic Alliance leadership is also proof that security developments in our region have an impact on Euro-Atlantic security overall. For Romania, President Biden's participation, in a first, in the Bucharest Format Summit is all the more relevant as this year we celebrate a decade since the adoption of the Joint Declaration on the Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century between Romania and the United States. It also demonstrates the trust Romania enjoys in Washington as a strong partner and ally," Iohannis said in a joint statement delivered with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda at the end of the B9 Summit.

The Romanian President stressed that the B9 Summit has confirmed the added value in promoting the common goals of the Eastern Flank allies and in supporting the unity of the Alliance.

US President Joe Biden, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and the heads of the other Bucharest Format states - Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and Hungary - joined into the gathering via video conference.