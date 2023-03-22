'Babes-Bolyai' University (UBB) of Cluj-Napoca, most profiled university in Romania in QS ranking by subject areas

"Babes-Bolyai" University (UBB) of Cluj-Napoca is the most profiled university in Romania in the QS ranking by subject areas in 2023.

"Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (UBB) is profiled also this year as the best represented university in the international QS ranking, probably the most known international ranking of universities, which published on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the results by areas and specialisations. In the ranking by specialisation, UBB ranks first in the country in mathematics (251-300 internationally), psychology (251-300 internationally) and business & management (401-450 internationally). UBB also ranks first in the country, along with another university, in computer science/computer science (401-450 internationally), chemical engineering (351-400 international) and physics and astronomy (551-600 internationally), ranking second in the country in modern languages (251-300 internationally), economics and econometrics (451-500 internationally), agriculture and forestry (351-400 internationally), and medicine (601-650 internationally)," reads a press release UBB issued on Wednesday.

According to the quoted source, as far as the broad areas are concerned, UBB occupies the first position in the country in social sciences and management (368 internationally), also ranking first in the country - together with another university - in natural sciences (451-500 internationally). In the area of arts & humanities, UBB occupies the second position in the country (376 internationally), told Agerpres.

For the first time in this ranking, UBB ranked second in the country in the broad area of engineering/technology (501-530 internationally).