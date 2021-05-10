Baciu: Romania exceeds another milestone, 6 million doses administered since vaccination campaign beginning

Romania exceeded 6 million doses administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on Sunday, announced Secretary of State with the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu, vice-president of the National Committee for Coordination of Immunisation Activities against SARS-CoV-2.

"Well done, Romania! How do we end this weekend? With very good results! Over 100,000 people have chosen to get vaccinated every day (Saturday - 110,633 and Sunday - 103,937); over 3.6 million people have been vaccinated so far with at least one dose; Romania has exceeded another milestone, 6 million doses administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign," Baciu wrote on Facebook.

He appreciates that the vaccination marathon organised in Bucharest was a success, over 18,000 people being immunised by 20:00.

"I thank the professors and students of the 'Carol Davila' University of Medicine and Pharmacy for the exemplary organisation these days. I also thank the doctors and nurses who participated in this marathon and were on duty non-stop! The centre will be open until tomorrow morning, at 8:00," the post also reads.

Andrei Baciu also thanked the family doctors who were on duty that weekend, stating that 3,527 people were immunised in their offices, of whom over 200 in the last 24 hours. He also mentioned that 252 people passed through the vaccination center at Bran Castle and over 60,000 people chose the 13 drive-through centres from all over the country.

"New centers will be opened from tomorrow [Monday], and the 'vaccination marathon' will arrive in several cities of the country," Baciu added.

AGERPRES