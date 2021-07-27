Baciu: Romania has sold 1,170,000 doses of vaccine so far

Secretary of State with the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu, CNCAV (Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19) vice-president, on Tuesday said that Romania has so far sold 1,170,000 doses of vaccine, donated some of the doses and has planned to donate more.

"We sold 1,170,000 doses of vaccine to Denmark, we donated over a half million doses to the Republic of Moldova, 100,800 to Ukraine, 30,000 to Argentina, and 50,4000 to Serbia. And these are only the agreements that were already finalized," Andrei Baciu told a press conference at the Victoria Palace.

He also provided clarification on vaccine doses that are close to their expiration term, Agerpres informs.

"There are 1,400,000 doses that expire at the end of August. They expire every month, actually (...) So it's a cycle, a life expectancy, so to speak, natural for all vaccines, not just for those who arrive in Romania, but for all those who are distributed at European level. Hence the importance of an efficient stock management," Baciu also stated.

The vice-president of CNCAV specified that Romania received 17,662,029 doses of vaccine until July 26, and at this moment there is a stock of 6,048,043 doses.

"Of these, most are produced by BioNTech/Pfizer - 11,595,129, Moderna - 1,705,200. We also received 3,374,000 doses of vaccine produced by AstraZeneca, and 987,800 doses of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine," said Baciu.

He said that for the next period, the authorities have estimated deliveries for July of 1,177,000 doses of vaccine.

"But we must keep in mind that we have suspended deliveries for some of the vaccines, precisely to have the most efficient management of stocks, and for August we have so far confirmed a delivery of 868,800 doses of Moderna. In fact, there will be 217,000 doses delivered weekly, while for the other vaccines produced by the other companies we are waiting for the confirmations, as a result of the suspension of deliveries for June and part of July," Baciu also showed.