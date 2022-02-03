BAFTA 2022 - Lista completă a nominalizărilor

Academia Britanică de Arte ale Filmului şi Televiziune (BAFTA) şi-a anunţat nominalizările pe 2022, filmul „Dune” conducând lista cu 11 selecţii, potrivit Variety.

Deşi filmul James Bond „No Time to Die”, care are încasări de 131 de milioane de dolari la box office-ul britanic, ar fi trebuit să conducă lista de nominalizări, această onoare îi revine filmului lui Denis Villeneuve, thrillerul SF „Dune” care a primit 11, multe dintre ele la categoriile tehnice, conform news.ro.

Westernul regizat de Jane Campion, „The Power of the Dog” are opt nominalizări, în timp ce drama „Belfast” a lui Kenneth Branagh a primit şase.

„No Time to Die” cu Daniel Craig a fost nominalizat la cinci categorii, împreună cu „Licorice Pizza” al lui Paul Thomas Anderson şi musicalul lui Steven Spielberg, „West Side Story”.

La categoriile pentru actori, cea mai bună actriţă va fi aleasă dintre Lady Gaga, care a primit a doua nominalizare BAFTA pentru rolul din „House of Gucci”, şi britanicele Joanna Scanlan (“After Love”) şi Emilia Jones (“Coda), Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”) şi Tessa Thompson (“Passing”). Norvegiana Renate Reinsve a fost nominalizată pentru rolul din „The Worst Person in the World”.

În cursa pentru „cel mai bun actor” se află: Benedict Cumberbatch („The Power of the Dog), Stephen Graham („Boiling Point”), Adeel Akhtar („Ali & Ava”), Mahershala Ali („Swan Song”) şi Leonardo DiCaprio („Don’t Look Up”), în timp ce Will Smith este pentru prima dată nominalizat la un trofeu BAFTA pentru interpretarea lui Richard Williams, tatăl şi managerul de tenis al surorilor Williams în „King Richard”.

Nominalizările au fost anunţate de prezentatorii AJ Odudu şi Tom Allen.

Anul acesta au fost luate în considerare 48 de filme, în scădere faţă de cele 50 de titluri din 2021.

La categoriile de interpretare, 19 din 24 de nominalizaţi sunt pentru prima dată selectaţi la BAFTA.

Organizatorii au declarat pentru Variety că BAFTA plănuieşte un eveniment cu public pe 13 martie la Royal Albert Hall, unde Rebel Wilson îşi va face debutul în calitate de gazdă.

Lista nominalizărilor

Best Film: “Belfast”, “Don’t Look Up”, “Dune”, “Licorice Pizza”, “The Power of the Dog”

Outstanding British Film: “After Love”, “Ali & Ava”, “Belfast”, “Boiling Point”, “Cyrano”, “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”, “House of Gucci”, “Last Night in Soho”, “No Time to Die”, “Passing”

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: “After Love” – Aleem Khan (Writer/Director), “Boiling Point” – James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and Produced by Bart Ruspoli], “The Harder They Fall” – Jeymes Samuel (Writer/director) [also written by Boaz Yakin], “Keyboard Fantasies” – Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer), “Passing” – Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)

Film Not in the English Language: “Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto, “The Hand of God” – Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli, “Parallel Mothers” – Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar, “Petite Maman” – Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur, “The Worst Person in the World” – Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm

Documentary: “Becoming Cousteau” – Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, “Cow” – Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor, “Flee” – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström, “The Rescue” – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. Van Sandwijk, “Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” – Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

Animated Film: “Encanto” – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer, “Flee” – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström, “Luca” – Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren, “The Mitchells Vs the Machines” – Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Director: “After Love” – Aleem Khan, “Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, “Happening” – Audrey Diwan, “Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson, “The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion, “Titane” – Julia Ducournau

Original Screenplay: “Being the Ricardos” – Aaron Sorkin, “Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh, “Don’t Look Up” – Adam Mckay, “King Richard” – Zach Baylin, “Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay: “Coda” – Siân Heder, “Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, “Dune” – Denis Villeneuve, “The Lost Daughter” – Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

Leading Actress: Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”, Alana Haim – “Licorice Pizza”, Emilia Jones – “Coda”, Renate Reinsve – “The Worst Person in the World”, Joanna Scanlan – “After Love”, Tessa Thompson – “Passing”

Leading Actor: Adeel Akhtar – “Ali & Ava”, Mahershala Ali – “Swan Song”, Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”, Leonardo DiCaprio – “Don’t Look Up”, Stephen Graham – “Boiling Point”, Will Smith – “King Richard”

Supporting Actress: Caitríona Balfe – “Belfast”, Jessie Buckley – “The Lost Daughter”, Ariana Debose – “West Side Story”, Ann Dowd – “Mass”, Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”, Ruth Negga – “Passing”

Supporting Actor: Mike Faist – “West Side Story”, Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”, Troy Kotsur – “Coda”, Woody Norman – “C’mon C’mon”, Jesse Plemons – “The Power of the Dog”, Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog”

Original Score: “Being the Ricardos” – Daniel Pemberton, “Don’t Look Up” – Nicholas Britell, “Dune” – Hans Zimmer, “The French Dispatch” – Alexandre Desplat, “The Power of the Dog” – Jonny Greenwood

Casting: “Boiling Point” – Carolyn Mcleod, “Dune” – Francine Maisler, “The Hand of God” – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco, “King Richard” – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman, “West Side Story” – Cindy Tolan

Cinematography: “Dune” – Greig Fraser, “Nightmare Alley” – Dan Laustsen, “No Time to Die” – Linus Sandgren, “The Power of the Dog” – Ari Wegner, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Bruno Delbonnel

Editing: “Belfast” – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, “Dune” – Joe Walker, “Licorice Pizza” – Andy Jurgensen, “No Time to Die” – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham, “Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” – Joshua L. Pearson

Production Design: “Cyrano” – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, “Dune” – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, “The French Dispatch” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo, “Nightmare Alley” – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, “West Side Story” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Costume Design: “Cruella” – Jenny Beavan, “Cyrano” – Massimo Cantini Parrini, “Dune” – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West, “The French Dispatch” – Milena Canonero, “Nightmare Alley” – Luis Sequeira

Make Up & Hair: “Cruella” – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, “Cyrano” – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller, “Dune” – Love Larson, Donald Mowat, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh, “House of Gucci” – Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Sound: “Dune” – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett, “Last Night in Soho” – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan, “No Time to Die” – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor, “A Quiet Place Part II” – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn, “West Side Story” – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Special Visual Effects: “Dune” – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer, “Free Guy” – Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro, “The Matrix Resurrections” – Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim, “No Time to Die” – Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

British Short Animation: “Affairs of the Art” – Joanna Quinn, Les Mills, “Do Not Feed the Pigeons” – Jordi Morera, “Night of the Living Dread” – Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso, British Short Film, “The Black Cop” – Cherish Oteka, “Femme” – Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams, “The Palace” – Jo Prichard, “Stuffed” – Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-rea, “Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee” – Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

EE Rising Star Award (Votul publicului): Ariana Debose, Harris Dickinson, Lashana Lynch, Millicent Simmonds, Kodi Smit-McPhee.