Balance of non-government loans, up 0.5 pct in February

The balance of non-government loans granted by credit institutions increased in February 2020 by 0.5 pct (0.3 pct in real terms) compared to January 2020, to RON 271.057 billion, informs the National Bank of Romania (BNR), in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

RON-denominated loans, with a share of 67.0 pt in the total of the non-governmental loans, increased by 0.1 pct (-0.1 pct in real terms), whereas the foreign currency-denominated loans advanced 1.3 pct when expressed in RON and 0.6 pct when expressed in EUR .

Compared to the same period of 2019, the non-governmental loans registered an increase of 7.6 pct (4.4 pct in real terms), on account of the 9.8 pct increase in RON-denominated loans (6.5 pct in real terms) and of the 3.4 pct increase in the foreign currency-denominated loans expressed in RON (when expressed in EUR, the foreign currency-denominated loans went up by 1.9 pct).

The government credit decreased in February 2020 by 3.9 pct compared to January 2020, to RON 114.698 billion. As compared to February 2019, the government credit increased by 13.4 pct (10.1 pct in real terms).

At the end of February 2020, broad money (M3) recorded a balance of 423.524 billion lei. Compared to January 2020, it increased by 1.0 pct (0.7 pct in real terms), and compared to February 2019, it (M3) went up by 10.0 pct (6.8 pct in real terms ).